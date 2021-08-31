

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled RMB3.54 billion, or RMB5.23 per share. This compares with RMB4.54 billion, or RMB6.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Netease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB4.23 billion or RMB6.24 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to RMB20.52 billion from RMB18.18 billion last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB4.23 Bln. vs. RMB5.23 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB6.24 vs. RMB7.96 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB20.52 Bln vs. RMB18.18 Bln last year.



