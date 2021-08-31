

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat publishes euro area flash consumer prices. Inflation is expected to rise to 2.7 percent in August from 2.2 percent in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the yen and the pound, it eased against the franc. Against the greenback, it held steady.



The euro was worth 129.93 against the yen, 1.0812 against the franc, 0.8583 against the pound and 1.1822 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

