The Luxembourg-based steelmaker is considering setting up a 4.5 GW solar park in the Indian state of Rajasthan. It also plans to invest in the solar, wind, and hydrogen gas production sectors in the state of Gujarat.From pv magazine India Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, a leading steel and mining company, plans to invest in solar energy in the Indian states of Rajasthan and Gujarat. Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, group chairman of ArcelorMittal, recently met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and expressed his willingness to set up a 4.5 GW solar park at an investment of INR 19,000 crore ($2,586 million) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...