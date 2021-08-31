Anzeige
SKF strengthens analytics capability through acquisition

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has completed the acquisition of Rubico Consulting AB, an industrial consultancy firm with 10 employees based in Luleå, Sweden.

Rubico Consulting AB specialises in visualisation and analysis of signal data. This expertise will be integrated into SKF's offer around the rotating shaft, as well as powering new technology areas such as bearings with fiber-optic sensors.

Victoria Van Camp, President, SKF Technology, says: "Rubico's expertise in signal processing enhances our existing technology base, spanning from traditional IoT hardware to the latest in edge computing. The patented edge algorithm developed by Rubico simplifies and automates analysis of machine data and is an enabler for wireless, energy efficient systems. We look forward to engaging the Rubico team in the development of SKF's proprietary fiber optic-based load sensing, a technology already being piloted in the north of Sweden."

"With its leading university and focus on sustainable technology investments, Luleå is quickly becoming a hub of industrial innovation within both renewable energy and green steel. This is one of the reasons why SKF continues to invest in developing its hub for IoT development in Luleå."

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
PRESS:
Carl Bjernstam
Corporate Communication
tel: 46 31-337 2517
mobile: 46 722-201893
e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Patrik Stenberg
Head of Investor Relations
46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104
patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-strengthens-analytics-capability-through-acquisition,c3406225

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3406225/1461484.pdf

20210831 SKF strengthens analytics capability through acquisition

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/dji-0735-fix,c2948743

DJI 0735 fix

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skfledn-victoria-van-camp,c2948744

SKFledn-Victoria Van Camp

