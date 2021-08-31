According to Euromonitor International's Voice of the Industry: Sustainability Survey 2021, 80% of industry professionals consider climate action important, but costs and lack of internal knowledge about available solutions are widening the gap between awareness and action.

In the webinar, "How to Win in Climate Neutral Investing," Euromonitor explores how professionals globally are responding to climate concerns and new investment opportunities created by the pandemic.

"More than one-third of professionals globally see the financial value associated with sustainability investments, but often lack budgetary resources to execute such initiatives," states Maria Coronado Robles, sustainability insights manager at Euromonitor International. "At the same time, investors are putting more emphasis on companies' climate-related risks when evaluating prospective ventures."

The finance and automotive sectors register the highest awareness and investments in climate action due to pressure from stakeholders, while companies within the food, beverage and travel industries are slower at adopting net-zero strategies, critical to achieve a net-zero carbon economy.

Companies with high climate-related risks or poor ESG performance may have difficulties raising capital on financial markets. The share of ESG within Euromonitor's M&A Investment Index is expected to increase to 22% in 2021, meaning that companies' sustainable initiatives will become an essential consideration for potential investors and a catalyst for value creation.

Download the webinar now to explore how carbon neutral technologies can help future-proof business models.

