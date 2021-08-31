Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Achtung Ansage! "Weg frei" für die Kursexplosion bei InnoCan Pharma!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.08.2021 | 12:03
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brokereo becomes official Partner of Euroleague Basketball

The online broker to expand its penetration in the European market

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Euroleague Basketball is pleased to welcome Brokereo as its official partner for the 2021-22 season. Founded in 2020, Brokereo has been steadily gaining ground in online trading industry.

Trade with Europe's Elite - Official Partner of Euroleague Basketball

The online broker of a new generation, Brokereo will have a bold presence in Europe's premier basketball competitions which offer the perfect pan-European showcase to increase Brokereo's penetration into the European market.

"We are very proud to welcome Brokereo to the Euroleague Basketball family. The online trading industry has experienced enormous growth in recent years," Ms. Roser Queralto, Euroleague Basketball Chief Business Officer, said. "Brokereo is a dynamic company that has taken a fresh approach to the online trading, aiming to provide a new experience to its customers just like Euroleague Basketball has been evolving over the years to provide the best possible experience to all its fans."

Brokereo's marketing strategy dovetails with Euroleague Basketball in that it has a special focus on servicing Western European countries. The EuroLeague has enjoyed a rapidly growing presence in Western Europe. For example, fan interest in Germany and Italy has risen 39% over the past two years.

"Our platform is all about putting your skills into action and enjoying the experience as a whole, which is very much in line with the EuroLeague's approach," said Denys Denisov, Executive Director "We also share the vision of building a top-tier brand and product that sets a benchmark for others to follow."

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1604659/Brokereo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.