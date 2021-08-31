Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to Together Asset Backed Securitisation 2021-1 ST1 PLC (TABS 2021-1ST1) a static non-conforming RMBS securitisation. The provisional underlying collateral consists of £332.9 million first lien mortgages to non-prime borrowers that are secured by owner-occupied (OO) and buy-to-let (BTL) properties located in UK. The mortgages were originated between 2015 and 2021 by Together Personal Finance Limited (53.4% of the portfolio; TPFL), Together Commercial Finance Limited (45% of the portfolio, TCFL), Blemain Finance Limited (1.3% of the portfolio; BFL) and Harpmanor Finance Limited (0.3% of the portfolio; HFL) which are all wholly owned subsidiaries of Together Financial Services Limited (Together or TFSL). Each of the four lenders are also the named servicers for their respective loans in the transaction. TABS 2021-1ST1, is the sixth in the series of public securitisations, backed by residential mortgage loans, originated by Together and is the first issuance to be rated by KBRA.

