In the Green



Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) is up over 52% at $0.85



Regional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE) is up over 20% at $10.03



Spok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK) is up over 20% at $9.42



Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is up over 12% at $0.79



Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) is up over 10% at $56.60



SeqLL Inc. (SQL) is up over 6% at $5.85



Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) is up over 5% at $5.25



Galapagos NV (GLPG) is up over 5% at $58.17



Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is up over 4% at $7.37



In the Red



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is down over 10% at $309.80



Mechel PAO (MTL) is down over 6% at $3.16



Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) is down over 6% at $44.00



Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA) is down over 4% at $2.32



