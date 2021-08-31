In the first seven months of the year, the country deployed 3.2 GW of PV, which compares to 2.8 GW a year earlier.From pv magazine Germany Germany saw the addition of 434.9 MW of new PV capacity in July, according to the latest figures from federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur. This compares to 428.5 MW in June this year and 447 MW in July 2020. In the first seven months of 2021, developers connected 3.2 GW of solar to the grid compared to 2.8 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country's cumulative solar capacity topped 555.7 GW at the end of July. Most of last month's additions ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...