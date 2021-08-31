Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Achtung Ansage! "Weg frei" für die Kursexplosion bei InnoCan Pharma!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.08.2021 | 12:39
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Total Voting Rights

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, August 31

31 August 2021

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

Augmentum Fintech plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Augmentum Fintech plc (the "Company") announces the following:

As at 31 August 2021, the Company's issued share capital comprises 181,013,697 ordinary shares of 1p, each carrying one voting right.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Augmentum Fintech plc is 181,013,697. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8733

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.