Augmentum Fintech Plc - Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
London, August 31
31 August 2021
LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71
Augmentum Fintech plc
Voting Rights and Capital
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Augmentum Fintech plc (the "Company") announces the following:
As at 31 August 2021, the Company's issued share capital comprises 181,013,697 ordinary shares of 1p, each carrying one voting right.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Augmentum Fintech plc is 181,013,697. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8733