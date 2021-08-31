PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French household spending declined sharply in July, data released by the statistical office Insee showed on Tuesday.
Household consumption declined 2.2 percent on month in July, after a 0.3 percent increase in June. In May, household consumption grew 10.5 percent.
The decrease was mainly driven by a 2.7 percent fall in manufactured goods sales and a 2.9 percent drop in food consumption.
Meanwhile, energy expenditure rose 1.0 percent.
The statistical office said household consumption expenditure on goods remained unchanged in July, the agency said.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de