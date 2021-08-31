As the world leader in higher education in aerospace engineering, ISAE-SUPAERO launched its MOOC "Flight Mechanics: The basis" for the first time on July 1 via the international COURSERA platform. Entirely free of charge, it is aimed at all aviation and aeronautics enthusiasts, as well as professionals seeking training in flight mechanics. Delivered in English, this online course is the first of a series of 6 high-level courses that will be proposed as a fee-based specialization starting in fall 2021.

A course dedicated to flight mechanics, accessible free of charge worldwide

Taught by Eric Poquillon, a flight test engineer and teacher at ISAE-SUPAERO, this MOOC is the first in a series of courses that will teach how aircraft fly and how pilots can control their trajectories. The course covers the physics of the atmosphere and Newton's laws of motion as applied to the airplane, traction and propulsion forces, and pilot control of the aircraft.

"Flight Mechanics: The basis" is aimed at the general public with a certain level of scientific knowledge (concepts of force, Newton's laws, mechanical energy, etc.). However, it provides different levels of reading allowing all profiles to follow the course while ignoring the mathematical developments. Undergraduate students in aerospace engineering, novice and experienced pilots, journalists and professionals in the aeronautical sector and all aircraft enthusiasts will find it a valuable improvement of their knowledge.

To go further, in the fall of 2021, ISAE-SUPAERO will share its expertise with you in the field of aeronautics and aviation through a specialization in 6 paying courses of about 30 hours. These courses can be taken individually but must all be fully completed to obtain a certificate of specialization. By focusing on all the physical phenomena that influence but also limit aircraft flight, this series of courses provides the keys to understanding the major safety and environmental issues in the aviation sector.

Created by Stanford University professors, the international e-learning platform COURSERA is known to be very selective and represent a real guarantee of quality for the training provided. Thus, by joining COURSERA, ISAE-SUPAERO enters the very closed circle of the greatest universities in the world and confirms its role as world leader in higher education in aerospace engineering.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005520/en/

Contacts:

Leïla Colaud

leila.c@oxygen-rp.com