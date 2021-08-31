Smith & Nephew plc: New data underscores material benefits of Smith+Nephew's OXINIUM DH Technology and OR3O Dual Mobility System for total hip arthroplasty versus Cobalt Chrome liners

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, today announces it will showcase meaningful new material evidence for its OR3O Dual Mobility Hip System and OXINIUM DH Technology at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2021 Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA. New data confirms a reduction in material loss and corrosion for OXINIUM DH (Diffusion Hardened) liners used with the OR3O System - an improvement on equivalent CoCr dual mobility liners within the test.1

In-vitro testing showed a substantial (p <0.05) difference in total volume metal ion elution between Cobalt Chromium Molybdenum (CoCrMo) modular acetabular liners and the OXINIUM DH liner used in the OR3O System.1 This is the first device-level testing comparing the performance of the OR3O Dual Mobility Liners against CoCrMo Liners- the only other material option available in the US market today. In recent literature, these CoCrMo implants have exhibited the potential limitations of metal ion elution,2,3,4 corrosion potential5 and mal-seating of implants6.

The benefits of OXINIUM femoral heads have been well documented in literature and global registries and this early testing provides further evidence to support its clinical use for wider applications such as dual mobility7,8,9. The authors conclude that, "DH-OXZr (OXINIUM DH) has been shown to reduce material loss and corrosion in femoral head tapers based on in-vitro testing, but this is the first study to show the potential benefits for these DH-OXZr acetabular liners.1"

"Modular dual mobility is here to stay, with the only caveat being the materials - in particular the CoCrMo liner design. That's why OR3O has been such a great option - we get the stability benefits of dual mobility and also OXINIUM DH to eliminate those material concerns," said Dr. George Guild III of Atlanta, GA. "This type of testing reaffirms my reasoning for using Smith+Nephew's OR3O Dual Mobility System."

The OR3O Dual Mobility System was launched in 2019 and has quickly transformed the modular dual mobility market segment due to its use of OXINIUM DH in lieu of traditional CoCrMo liner options. It is the only fully advanced bearing modular dual mobility option available in a segment that has grown to encompass 12% of primary hip replacements and 30% of hip revisions in the US.

"We continue to research, test, and learn about our technologies as is proven by this latest publication," said Vasant Padmanabhan, President R&D at Smith+Nephew. "OR3O has been an absolute game changer by offering OXINIUM DH and these results provide further evidence that it can be a competitive differentiator in this fast-growing market segment."

To learn more about the OR3O Dual Mobility Hip System and OXINIUM DH Technology, please stop by the Smith+Nephew booth (#1735) during AAOS 2021.

