Evolve Bank & Trust Names Shamir Karkal and Laura Spiekerman to Its Open Banking Advisory Board

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Evolve Bank & Trust ("Evolve"), a financial technology global leader, today announced Shamir Karkal, Co-Founder and CEO of Sila, and Laura Spiekerman, Co-Founder and CRO of Alloy, as members of its Open Banking Advisory Board (OBAB).

This group of seasoned professionals brings comprehensive financial and payments expertise from various market segments and will provide guidance to support continued innovation at Evolve.

"We are thrilled to have Shamir [Karkal] and Laura [Spiekerman] join as members of this board," said Scot Lenoir, Chairman of Evolve. "Shamir and Laura are incredibly talented individuals, and I look forward to their insights and leadership for our Open Banking division. We're excited to spotlight this collaboration as Evolve advances our technology and our solutions offering grow."

About Shamir Karkal

Co-Founder and CEO, Sila

A true fintech pioneer, Shamir Karkal is CEO of Sila, a fintech software platform that provides payment infrastructure as a service. He co-founded Sila in 2018 with the goal of empowering financial innovation and supporting entrepreneurs who want to build a new financial world. In 2009, he co-founded Simple, the first bank of its kind in the United States. In doing so, he played a crucial part in building the infrastructure that would pave the way for online banking. After BBVA acquired Simple, he headed the Open Platform at BBVA. Shamir studied physics and computer science at Bangalore University and is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon's Tepper School of Business. He lives in Portland, Oregon.

About Laura Spiekerman

Co-Founder and CRO, Alloy

Laura Spiekerman, recognized by Crain's New York in 2021 as a Notable Woman on Wall Street, is a co-founder and CRO at Alloy. Prior to Alloy, Laura led Business Development & Partnerships at an ACH payments startup and was on the Research & Investment team at Imprint Capital Advisors (acquired by Goldman Sachs). Laura is a proud Barnard College alumna and lives in Oakland, California.

About Evolve Bank & Trust

Evolve Bank & Trust, a leading financial and technology institution and Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") provider, is a best-in-class financial services organization offering specialized services in Open Banking and Payments. Evolve is recognized as a global leader in the payments industry delivering ACH, Debit/Credit Sponsorship, Card Issuance and unique technology strategies to clients around the world. Evolve has been voted a Top Workplace seven years in a row and has been named in Inc. Magazine's 5000 List of the fastest-growing private companies. For more information about Evolve, go to: www.getevolved.com.

