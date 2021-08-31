

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation accelerated in August, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 5.4 percent year-on-year in August, following a 5.0 percent increase in July. In June, inflation was 4.4 percent.



Prices for fuels for personal transport equipment grew 28.0 percent yearly in August. Prices for electricity, gas and other fuels, and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 6.1 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in August.



