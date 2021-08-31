Data-Driven Mindset Powers Marketers to Greater Success with LeadsRx

Steel City Media Advertising Client Success Stories: M&R Power Equipment and Max Motors Dealerships

PORTLAND, OR, PITTSBURGH, PA and KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Marketing analytics company LeadsRx today announced that Pittsburgh-based multimedia company Steel City Media is using the LeadsRx platform as the core infrastructure supporting the data-driven marketing solutions it provides to advertising clients.

Steel City Media is using LeadsRx Attribution, an impartial marketing attribution solution, and LeadsRx Journey, customer journey analytics technology, to measure and get specific marketing insights into campaign performance and to optimize ROAS (return on ad spend) for clients. Steel City Media's marketing services for clients include advertising on its own radio stations as well as competitors' stations and across OTT, TV, streaming audio, online and print media.

"In our 30 years in business, Steel City Media has evolved from a radio broadcast company with market-leading media outlets in both Pittsburgh and Kansas City to become a full-service, multi-platform marketing company serving as the agency of record for advertising clients," said Michael Frischling, Co-Owner, Vice President for Steel City Media.

"Today, Steel City Media provides a full range of data-driven creative and strategic marketing solutions using LeadsRx products to unlock customer journey insights and deliver measurable results for clients like M&R Power Equipment Group and Max Motors Dealerships," said Frischling.

Steel City Media Success Story #1: M&R Power Equipment Group

In 2020, Steel City Media recommended M&R Power Equipment Group add radio advertising on top of the digital and social advertising in its marketing mix.

As a dealer of John Deere, Kubota and other farm and construction power equipment, M&R Power Equipment's ad campaign was geared to encourage consumers to make the 45-minute drive outside of Pittsburgh to rent or buy equipment given the increased pandemic demand as people took on home improvement projects.

LeadsRx capabilities were instrumental to Steel City Media in presenting a CMO-ready performance marketing dashboard that easily highlighted the success of the marketing and advertising campaigns to the M&R Power Equipment Group marketing team.

Steel City Media campaign helped lift awareness among farmers and ranchers of the implements, parts, and service available at M&R Power Equipment Group. Overall, M&R Power Equipment Group experienced a significant increase in revenue in 2020 over what was achieved in 2019.

"Steel City Media has been a great asset to our company. Their data-backed knowledge and guidance has helped us in achieving our biggest sales year yet," said Meranda Kashay, Assistant Marketing Manager, M&R Power Equipment Group.

Steel City Media Success Story #2: Max Motors Dealerships

Max Motors Dealerships worked with Steel City Media on a marketing strategy that included a healthy investment in radio advertising for the nine dealerships and 10 franchises it operates in five cities in Missouri and Kansas.

Using LeadsRx multi-touch attribution software, Steel City Media was able to provide the Max Motors team the impartial data it could trust to accurately measure the performance of their marketing strategy across all advertising channels.

The LeadsRx marketing performance dashboard showed impressive web lift numbers as the result of the radio advertising campaign and pinpointed specific radio ads that worked to bring car shoppers to the auto group's website and into their dealerships to buy trucks and cars. In May of 2021, Max Motors saw:

A 16% lift to its website

5.5 customer interactions per radio commercial on Wednesdays

7 interactions per commercial in the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daypart

6.9 interactions per 15-second commercial

5.8 interactions per commercial specifically on Steel City Media's station, KFKF, Kansas City, Missouri

For more detail on Steel City Media's use of LeadsRx Attribution, LeadsRx Journey and the success stories see their case study. Learn more about LeadsRx Attribution and LeadsRx Journey by visiting LeadsRx.com.

About LeadsRx

Guided by an ethos of impartiality, consumer privacy, and quality first-party data, LeadsRx provides SaaS software and services that has helped marketers at more than 5,000 global and local brands and agencies increase customer acquisition efficiency, grow lifetime value, and identify wasted ad spend. LeadsRx foundational technology is our unique Universal Pixel that has collected more than 2.0 billion personas for anonymous individuals - not personal identities, but the characteristics or demographic attributes that make up the type of customer or customers represented by their digital experience across devices, browsers, and apps. To learn more about how LeadsRx can support you in marketing transformation visit LeadsRx.com. Connect with LeadsRx on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

