Oslo, Norway--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2021) - Dignio AS ("Dignio"), a Norway-based Remote Patient Monitoring ("RPM") company with the mission of empowering patients, is broadening its international expansion to the United States. After Dignio took a commanding foothold in its home Norwegian market, Dignio began looking beyond its borders. International expansion efforts to date have made Dignio an award-winning company in the UK with the NHS as its largest customer, and have successfully secured high profile projects in China during 2021.

With sights set on the US, there is a significant variety of healthcare providers that could benefit from using the Dignio platform. The initial segment Dignio is looking to service are providers of the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly ("PACE"). "There are a lot of similarities between PACE programs and the environments we deploy our solution in Norway," said Ole Daniel Nitter, COO International of Dignio. "Our solution will augment the high-quality, individualized, and innovative care PACE providers are offering to their patients."

To lead the US expansion effort, Dignio announced today that Spencer Waugh has been named as President of Dignio US. "Spencer brings valuable experience and a great fit with our values. He is the right person to head our US expansion effort," stated Lars Christian, Dignio's CEO. "His expertise building international partnerships is a welcome addition to, and further strengthens our leadership team." Waugh has seven years of experience leading rapid-growth healthtech companies, and a strong track record of setting up businesses for successful long term growth. "I am excited to bring this important component of the reputable Norwegian healthcare system to the US," said Waugh. "Dignio is an early player in remote patient monitoring, and has had a decade to perfect this solution for ease of use by caregivers and adoption by patients. Leveraging this experience will be invaluable to succeeding in the US." Waugh most recently served as CEO of AceAge, a company that builds a medication adherence device. In 2019, Waugh was awarded the CABHI/MaRS award for Innovation in Aging.

About Dignio

Dignio is the market leader for virtual care solutions in Norway. Dignio offers healthcare providers an optimal solution for delivering value-based care to those who need it the most, whilst empowering patients to take charge of their own health - resulting in improved patient outcomes, energized clinical staff, and improved efficiency.

