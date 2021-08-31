Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2021) - Psilera Inc., a private biotechnology company specializing in the clinical development of psychedelics and analogues, is pleased to share the latest corporate updates as the company continues to develop new formulations and technology using psychedelic compounds.

The next edition of the psychedelic investment series will be Today, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 1:30 PM EST.

The Psychedelic Capital Investment Conference is dedicated to providing investment grade information for the nascent psychedelic sector and presents a curated group of CEOs, financial experts, thought leaders and investment luminaries from around the globe.

Each month, the PsyCap features the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities and deepest insights into the emerging psychedelic space. Investment thought leaders and wealth influencers provide our audiences with valuable insights. C-suite company executives covering every corner of the psychedelics industries, media and financial services companies are available to speak one on one. This is a must-attend for investors.

We are excited to present Psilera Inc., a leading biotechnology company with a diversified drug pipeline encompassing formulations, new psychedelic analogues, and next-generation technology to hasten clinical development. With a proven and award-winning executive team, Psilera leverages research strengths from the pharmaceutical and cannabis industries to repurpose psychoactive natural products into innovative new treatment options for mental health patients around the world. Their protectable new formulations are able to tailor the therapeutic effects of DMT leading to improved treatment scalability and patient compliance. Furthermore, Psilera's team of computational chemists are continuing to make significant progress on a proprietary software platform called BRAIN. BRAIN will leverage advanced informatics and chemistry to identify new chemical entities with modified psychedelic and therapeutic effects for the treatment of mental health conditions.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Witowski, PhD

chris@psilera.com

www.psilera.com

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelics through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and its intersection with healthcare, medicine and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands and an unrivalled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors and advisors.

