Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Luke Longridge to the position of Vice President, Exploration ("VPx"), bolstering its highly experienced technical team.

Dr. Longridge is an exploration geologist with more than 15 years of mineral exploration experience, with a focus on Canada and Africa. Dr. Longridge has spent the last three years as CSA Global's Senior Structural Geologist consulting on gold and other commodity exploration projects across the globe. Prior to joining CSA Global, Dr. Longridge worked with Bushveld Minerals Limited as Exploration Manager, involved in the discovery and development of several deposits. During his career, Dr. Longridge has managed exploration activities on a variety of deposit types and geologic terranes, developing a strong technical understanding of orogenic, epithermal and intrusion related gold systems.

"Luke brings a wealth of mineral exploration experience from across the globe in all types of gold deposit settings and has been successful in both expanding deposits and making discoveries in various mineralization settings from Africa to Canada. We are very excited to have him join the Canterra team and begin leading the fall drill program on the Wilding Gold Project on the island of Newfoundland," stated Chris Pennimpede, President & CEO of Canterra.

Dave T.W. Evans, Exploration Manager for Canterra, is set to retire this fall and will continue to contribute to the success of the Company as a Technical Advisor. Canterra would like to thank Dave for guiding the team through its first winter drill program in early 2021 and spearheading summer exploration work at Wilding.

About Canterra Minerals

Canterra is earning a 100% interest in the Wilding and Noel Paul Gold Projects, located 50km south, by logging road, from Millertown and directly northeast of Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake Gold Project in Central Newfoundland. The 285km2 property package includes 50km of the northeastern strike-extension of the Rogerson Lake Structural Corridor, which hosts Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake deposits, Matador Mining's Cape Ray deposit, Sokoman's Moosehead discovery and TRU Precious Metals' Golden Rose and Twilight discoveries. A $2.75 million exploration program is underway, focusing on drilling and surface exploration on the Wilding Gold Project. This program will include additional diamond drilling on the existing zones and follow up trenching and diamond drilling on numerous targets identified from previous soil geochemistry sampling. Canterra's team has more than 100 years of experience searching for gold and diamonds in Canada and have been involved in the discovery of the Snap Lake diamond mine, in addition to the discovery of the Blackwater Gold deposit in British Columbia, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION

Chris Pennimpede

President & CEO

Additional information about the Company is available at www.canterraminerals.com

For further information, please contact: +1 (604) 687-6644

Email: info@canterraminerals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release.

