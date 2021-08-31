

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google said it will invest about 1 billion euros in digital infrastructure and clean energy in Germany between 2021 and 2030.



The search giant announced a new cloud region in Berlin-Brandenburg and the expansion of its existing cloud region in Frankfurt.



In addition, Engie (ENGQF.PK, ENGIY.PK) and Google signed an around the clock carbon-free energy supply agreement in Germany. The 3-year agreement will contribute to Google's 2030 Carbon-Free Energy target for its data centers, cloud regions and offices worldwide.



As per the terms of the deal, the French natural gas and electricity supplier will assemble and negotiate an energy portfolio to supply Google with renewable power (solar and wind) to ensure that all its German operations are nearly 80% carbon-free by 2022. Google aims to use 100% renewable energy by 2030.



Engie will supply Google with 140 MW of renewable electricity. It will also provide comprehensive energy management services including sourcing of residual supply, balancing pool management, grid management, and more.



