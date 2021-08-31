

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple is working to add satellite features for iPhones that will allow users to send texts in emergency situations, Bloomberg reported. With the new capabilities, the iPhone users will be able to report crashes and other emergencies in areas without cellular coverage.



The report said, citing a person with knowledge of the situation, that the tech major plans to add an emergency-reporting tool for future iPhones.



The company is said to develop at least two emergency-related features that will work on satellite networks. Meanwhile, the features are not expected to launch in 2021.



The first feature, Emergency Message via Satellite, would allow users text emergency services and contacts using a satellite network when there is no signal available. The feature will be integrated into the Messages app as a third communications protocol alongside SMS and iMessage. It will appear with gray message bubbles rather than green or blue.



The feature will restrict messages to a shorter length.



Further, the second feature will allow users to report major emergencies such as plane crashes and fires using satellite networks. The feature, which will be similar to a '911' call in the U.S., can provide information like a user's location and medical ID. It will also alert emergency contacts.



The company's new iPhone lineup is expected to land in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

APPLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de