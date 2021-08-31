Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Achtung Ansage! "Weg frei" für die Kursexplosion bei InnoCan Pharma!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
31.08.2021 | 14:41
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Correction: Government Debt Management - Treasury Bills (RIKV 21 1015) admitted to trading on September 1, 2021 - Published August 31, 2021

Correction in                        
 line 15 Issuer                       
 Information                        
1         Issuer:                  Endurlán ríkissjóðs 
2         Org. no:                 471283-0459     
3         LEI                    254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15
                                        
         Issue Information                       
4         Symbol (Ticker)              RIKV 21 1015    
5         ISIN code                 IS0000033280    
6         CFI code                 D-Y-Z-T-X-R     
7         FISN númer                ENDURLAN RIKIS/ZERO 
                               CPN TB 20211015  
8         Bonds/bills:               Bills        
9         Total issued amount            15.800.000.000 kr. 
10        Total amount previously issued      0          
11        Amount issued at this time        15.800.000.000 kr. 
12        Denomination in CSD            1 kr.        
13        Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange      Yes         
                                        
         Amortization - Cash Flow                   
14        Amortization type             Other        
15        Amortization type, if other        Treasury Bill    
16        Currency                 ISK         
17        Currency, if other            N/A         
18        Issue date                September 1, 2021  
19        First ordinary installment date      October 15, 2021  
20        Total number of installments       1          
21        Installment frequency           N/A         
22        Maturity date               October 15, 2021  
23        Interest rate               N/A         
24        Floating interest rate, if applicable   N/A         
25        Floating interest rate, if other     N/A         
26        Premium                  N/A         
27        Simple/compound interest         Simple Interest   
28        Simple/compound, if other         N/A         
29        Day count convention           ACT/360       
30        Day count convention, if other      N/A         
31        Interest from date            N/A         
32        First ordinary coupon date        N/A         
33        Coupon frequency             N/A         
34        Total number of coupon payments      N/A         
35        If irregular cash flow, then how     N/A         
36        Dirty price / clean price                   
37        If payment date is a bank holiday, does            
          payment include accrued interest for             
          days missing until next business day?            
                                        
                                        
                                        
         Indexing                           
38        Indexed                  No         
39        Name of index                         
40        Daily index or monthly index       NA         
41        Daily index or monthly index, if other            
42        Base index value                       
43        Index base date                        
                                        
         Other Information                       
44        Call option                No         
45        Put option                No         
46        Convertible                No         
47        Credit rating (rating agency, date)    No         
                              ---------------------
48        Additional information          No         
                              ---------------------
                                        
                                        
         Admission to Trading                     
49        Registered at CSD             Yes         
50        Securities depository           Nasdaq CSD Iceland 
51        Date of Application for Admission to   August 30, 2021   
          Trading                           
52        Date of Approval of Application for    August 31, 2021   
          Admission to Trading                     
53        Date of admission to trading       September 1, 2021  
54        Order book ID               RIKV_21_1015    
55        Instrument subtype            T-Bills       
56        Market                  Iceland Cas Bond  
                               Trading      
57        List population name           ICE_TREASURY_BILLS 
58        Static volatility guards         No         
59        Dynamic volatility guards         No         
60        MiFIR identifier             BOND - Bonds    
61        Bond type                 EUSB - Sovereign  
                               Bond
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.