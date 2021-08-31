

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 258532 new cases of coronavirus infections reporting in the United States on Monday, the national total has increased to 39,058,688, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



1172 additional casualties took the national COVID death toll to 638,843.



Florida reported the most number of cases - 31,164 - and most COVID-related deaths - 574. The massive increase in numbers is attributed to backlog due to reporting delays at the weekend.



California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics, with 4,346,741 cases and 65,814 deaths.



The number of people hospitalized due to the infection in the country has crossed the 100,000 mark. The toll has risen to 100,663, marking 22 percent increase in a fortnight, according to data compiled by New York Times.



30,944,465 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 173,832,202 people in the United States have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 81.7 percent of people above 65.



204,742,648 people, or 61.7 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



A total of 369,556,911 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



