OTAQ plc

Posting of Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM

OTAQ, the marine technology products and solutions group for the global aquaculture and offshore oil and gas industries, announces that it has today posted to shareholders the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2021 and Notice of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM'). The AGM will be held in person at 8-3-4 Harpers Mill, South Road, White Cross, Lancaster, LA1 4XF on 24 September 2021 at 1pm.

In order to assist the Board with its risk assessment regarding safe social distancing at the AGM, shareholders intending to attend the AGM are asked to register their intention as soon as practicable by email to Matt Enright using the following email address: matt.enright@otaq.com.

Should circumstances change, and it becomes necessary or appropriate to make changes to the proposed format of the AGM, the Board will inform shareholders at the earliest opportunity. Given the potential for changes in arrangements as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board strongly encourages shareholders to vote by appointing the Chairman of the AGM as their proxy and exercising their voting preference using the proxy voting card.

The Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2021 and Notice of AGM will shortly be available on the Company's website at www.otaq.com.

Contacts:

OTAQ PLC Via Walbrook Alex Hambro, Non-Executive Chairman Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer Dowgate Capital Ltd (Broker & Adviser) 020 3903 7715 David Poutney / James Serjeant Nicholas Chambers / Russell Cook Walbrook PR Ltd Tel: 020 7933 8780 or Otaq@walbrookpr.com Tom Cooper/Nick Rome/Nicholas Johnson 0797 122 1972 or 07748 325 236 or 07884 664 686

About OTAQ:

OTAQ is a highly innovative marine technology company focused on the marine aquaculture, offshore energy, renewables and oceanographic research sectors. It has 36 employees in four worldwide locations: Lancaster, Aberdeen and Ulverston in the UK and Puerto Montt in Chile. OTAQ's marine technology portfolio includes a market-leading intelligent acoustic deterrent system, designed to protect marine-based aquaculture sites from predation, with multiple systems deployed in Scotland, Chile, Finland and Russia.

The Oceansense leak detection systems have a global reputation as the industry standard solution and have been deployed successfully on hundreds of jobs. The Dragonfish laser measurement system is fast becoming recognised as one of the most accurate underwater precision laser measurement systems available. OTAQ also has significant experience in the design & manufacture of underwater connectors, penetrators & communication systems.

It seeks to develop and continuously improve its products using its specialist mechanical, electronic and software engineers with decades of experience in bringing underwater technology products to market.

OTAQ is proud to be fully ISO 9001;2015 accredited through DNV-GL. ISO 9001 is an internationally recognised quality management system and demonstrates OTAQ's commitment to consistency, continual improvement and customer satisfaction. The certification also demonstrates its ability to consistently deliver products and services to market whilst meeting statutory and regulatory requirements by applying an effective quality management system.

