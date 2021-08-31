

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economy grew at a faster than estimated pace in the second quarter, latest data from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product increased a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent, which was a tad faster than the 2.0 percent sequentially in the second quarter.



The first quarter GDP outcome was revised to 0.1 percent from a 0.1 percent decline.



Exports grew 0.3 percent from the previous quarter and imports rose 1.5 percent. Private consumption rose 1.9 percent and investments increased 1.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, GDP grew a working-day adjusted 7.5 percent in the second quarter, slightly faster than the initial estimate of 7.4 percent.



The GDP decline for the first quarter was revised to 1.5 percent from 1.0 percent.



