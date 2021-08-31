Coinrise Upgrades Live Chat Service for Platform Users

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the drastic increase in Bitcoin's value over the past few weeks, extra volatility is noted in the cryptocurrency trading market. For that reason, reputed online trading and investment brand Coinrise has decided to enhance its trader support mechanism. As part of this upgrade, the chat support team has been expanded, and services will be granted for extended hours.

"These are sensitive times for crypto traders," remarked the company's spokesperson Don Lehman, "and it was important for us to show them that we are there to guide them and help them any issue they may have. We are aware that different people find it comfortable to receive technical support and financial guidance through different means of communication. We've also noticed that our chat function has become very popular among our clients. That's why we're taking this step, at no extra cost to the customers. We don't just say that we care about the trader's success - we really mean it."

Trade with ease of mind

According to Coinrise's data, the brand's proprietary crypto trading and exchange platform has attracted thousands of customers from around the world. That's why it was important for Coinrise to be flexible regarding the hours in which live support is granted. The company is based in Canada, and chat support is granted from Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Toronto time. This way, traders from Europe and Asia can also contact a representative at reasonable hours.

"We believe that being customer-centric is our key to success as a business," added Lehman. "That's why, aside from the changes made to the chat service, we've also recruited more support representatives for our call center. That's not all, though, since we now also offer quick and responsive support through WhatsApp, for anyone interested. Aside from that, we also continue to answer any question our platform users may have via our email address, and the direct messaging service on our website - and these are available 24 hours a day and 6 days a week, as usual."

Coinrise also provides guidance and advice from personal account managers. Account holders can enjoy extra benefits, such as account executives and mentorship, depending on their deposit and trading volume. All in all, it is clear why Coinrise's customers report they are highly satisfied with the company's support services.

About Coinrise

Founded over 20 years ago with the goal of supplementing the online trading and investment sector in Canada, Coinrise has quickly grown into an international brand. The company offers several investment products, such as private debt investments, venture capital, equity investing, and more. All of the cryptocurrencies on Coinrise's roster have been carefully selected by the company's expert analysts, and they are all traded on a CFD basis, negating the need to buy and sell these volatile assets. More information on that and other matters can be found on the company's website.