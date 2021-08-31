Clean Room Robot Market to Reach $12.28 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in need for automation in organizations, increase in labor and energy cost, and surge in investments in R&D activities drive the growth of the global clean room robot market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Clean Room Robot Market By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Type (Articulated, SCARA, Collaborative Robots, Parallel Robots, and Cartesian Robots), End User (Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics, Food & Beverages, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Plastic & Rubber, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". According to the report, the global clean room robot industry generated $4.59 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $12.28 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in need for automation in organizations, increase in labor and energy cost, and surge in investments in R&D activities drive the growth of the global clean room robot market. However, high costs related to initial investment and installation hinder the market growth. On the other hand, evolving robotics and AI industry and rise in application areas create new opportunities in the coming years.

COVID-19 Scenario:

Manufacturing activities of clean room robots stopped due to lockdown implementations across many countries. Moreover, disruptions in the supply chain and shortage of raw materials presented hindrances in manufacturing with full capacity.

The demand from end user such as aerospace & defense, food & beverages, electrical & electronics, manufacturing, and others reduced significantly due to stoppage of daily operations during the lockdown. However, the demand is expected to grow steadily during post-lockdown as day-to-day operations are back on track.

Initial investments have been held back due to economic uncertainty and installation activities have been postponed.

The Hardware segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on offering, the hardware segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global clean room robot market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to intense competition to develop high-quality and efficient products by a large number of manufacturers. However, the services segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to upgrade services provided by companies to equip the system with new technologies and enhance product performance.

The Electrical and Electronics segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Based on end user, the electrical and electronics segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for around one-fourth of the global clean room robot market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to requirement of precision, accuracy, speed, and criticality in handling the products. However, the food and beverage segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to ability to work in harsh conditions such as extreme hot or cold, enhance worker and food safety, carry out repetitive tasks, and provide flexibility in packaging.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, to continue its leadership status by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global clean room robot market, and is expected to continue its leadership status by 2030. Moreover, this region in expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to surge in adoption of automated systems in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and other sectors along with improved & safe working conditions and technological advancements.

Leading Market Players

ABB

Denso Corporation (Denso Robotics)

Fanuc Corporation

Kawasaki Robotics (Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.)

Kuka AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation

Omron Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

