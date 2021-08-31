Conceived by Swiss researchers, the battery shows good stability over 50 cycles, with an average energy efficiency of 68% and a water-splitting voltage efficiency of 64.1%. According to its creators, the device produces pure hydrogen that only needs to be dried and compressed for optimal storage.Scientists at the Laboratory of Physical and Analytical Electrochemistry (LEPA) of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) have developed a vanadium-manganese dual-flow battery that can be used for both power storage and hydrogen generation. The LEPA system combines a conventional redox ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...