Designed by German provider IBC Solar, the mounting structure can accommodate modules with lengths from 1,500 to 2,100mm and widths from 980 to 1,150mm. It comes with floor rails with pre-mounted construction protection mats and integrated cable ducts for up to 28 6mm² cables.German solar company IBC Solar has unveiled a new mounting system for rooftop PV systems that can be adapted to modules with lengths from 1,500 to 2,100mm and widths from 980 to 1,150mm. The IBC AeroFix G3 mounting system, according to the manufacturer, has a wide range of mounting options and offers the possibility to combine ...

