Telecure Technologies Inc.: TeleCure Technologies Inc. Announces Commencement of Public Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under the Symbol: TELE

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Telecure Technologies Inc. (CSE:TELE) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol, TELE.

Chief Operations Officer, Josh Rosenberg remarked, "This is a great day for all our business partners, employees, and our shareholders. The ability to leverage the public markets to gain access to capital is expected to position Telecure to effectively scale and evolve our technology suite. We are excited about deploying our capital toward evolving our product and positioning Telecure as a platform for service Healthcare product supporting total health and wellness, lifestyle, and embedded in the consumers' digital wallet."

"I am extremely excited to be listed on the CSE, and want to thank our shareholders, investors, and our great team on achieving this milestone," stated Chief Executive Officer, Adnan Malik. "We as a company believe in making life better for communities through innovation and technology. We share this passion for delivering cost-effective healthcare services, using innovative mobile platforms, to seed fundamental care and healthcare system changes, with the goal of creating healthier communities."

TeleCure Technologies

CallingDr. is a complete telemedicine solution connecting doctors and caregivers with patients using any device, on demand, when, where, and how the patient chooses. Provides and patients can interact with each other under HIPPAA & HITECH compliance standards. The platform is customizable and can be built to suit the needs of individual practices, clinics, or long-term care centers.

FindingDr. is an online appointment booking service that allows patients to find and book appointments with physicians and healthcare providers. The platform allows practices to gain exposure and access new patients through ease of use and access.

TeleCure's platforms are combined with a large set of patient monitoring and examination devices including its very own Intraoral Camera designed for doctors and dentists to view inside of a patients, oral cavity in real-time. CallingDr. integrates with a variety of devices such as stethoscopes, blood pressure monitors, and other wearable devices.

Management Team

Adnan Malik - Chief Executive Officer, Director, Board Member - Mr. Malik is a serial entrepreneur with several US patents published and in the works. Mr. Malik began his career with Seagate Technology, followed by Veritas Software and Symantec. Mr. Malik co-founded Physicians EMR and sold his stake in the company in 2016 after successfully launching an ambulatory electronic medical record product with the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology certification. Mr. Malik has a Master's of Science in Electrical & Computer Engineering, with over 24 years of management experience of technical teams globally.

Josh Rosenberg -Chief Operations Officer, Director, - Josh Rosenberg is a former Executive in the Coca-Cola system, where he led in his position as Vice President of Sales of the unattended retail and convenience services segment of the Coca-Cola Company after heading in his position as Channel and Product Commercialization of their food service division, their $700 million, multi-channel business. During Josh's six years in his position as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Accent Food Services grew top line revenue by more than six-fold from $38 million to $155 million, expanded operations to cover 11 U.S. states from being a single state operator, and grew to encompass more than 600 associates (from 179), 30,000+ customers (from 14,000), and the service of more than 750,000 customers. Since leaving Accent Josh has serviced both private and public boards, executive consulting, and fundraising.

Kashif Akram - Chief Technical Officer, Director, Board Member - Mr. Akram is an entrepreneur and an information technology professional with demonstrated expertise in the fields of healthcare, education, innovative payment solutions and e-Government. Mr. Akram has vast experience in leading and structuring multi-million dollar portfolios and in developing and successfully delivering highly complex software projects. Mr. Akram holds a Bachelor of Computer Science (Honours) from Hamdard University.

About Telecure Technologies Inc.

Telecure is a U.S. focused health IT company that specializes in using technology to make healthcare more accessible and efficient. Telecure offers customized solutions for telemedicine needs. Through an acquisition strategy and unique customization capabilities, Telecure is focused on advancing its patient and user base. The Company provides a complete telemedicine solution via its platforms CallingDrTM, FindingDrTM.

Phone: 604 398-3432

Email: invest@telecure.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the scaling of the business and the use of proceeds. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

