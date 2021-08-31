

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Federal Housing finance agency's house price index and S&P Case-Shiller home price index for June will be released at 9:00 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the yen and the franc, it was steady against the euro and the pound.



The greenback was worth 109.70 against the yen, 1.1837 against the euro, 1.3780 against the pound and 0.9124 against the franc as of 8:55 am ET.



