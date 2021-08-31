NRP Stone, Inc.: NRP Stone Subsidiary, Uplift Aerospace, Announces Successful Return of Payload from Space

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI) - Uplift Aerospace, a subsidiary of NRP Stone, Inc., announced the historic return of the Suborbital Triptych from space on August 26, 2021, on the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket. The successful triptych landing received international media attention and was highlighted by Blue Origin and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos on social media.

The return of the Suborbital Triptych from space provides a high-value asset for Uplift and is an important milestone for establishing the first marketplace in low Earth orbit in 2022. Uplift Aerospace CEO Josh Hanes said, "This success proves our ability to pioneer and execute innovative projects that engage the international community and is helping Uplift Aerospace secure top creators and brands for our marketplace deploying to low Earth orbit next year".

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

Uplift Aerospace is a subsidiary of NRP Stone, which is a publicly traded company on the OTC under the symbol NRPI. As an emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, Uplift Aerospace is pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for commerce in space. For more information visit https://www.upliftaerospace.com/investors.

