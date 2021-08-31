Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.08.2021
Achtung Ansage! "Weg frei" für die Kursexplosion bei InnoCan Pharma!
WKN: A1CT6Y ISIN: GB00B60BD277 
Stuttgart
31.08.21
16:33 Uhr
3,975 Euro
-0,025
-0,62 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
31.08.2021 | 15:31
Superdry plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Superdry plc: Total Voting Rights

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Total Voting Rights 31-Aug-2021 / 14:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or 'the Company')

31 August 2021

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued share capital at the date of this notice is 82,046,627 ordinary shares of 5p each, none of which are held in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 82,046,627.

The above figure of 82,046,627 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 

For further information: 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  121132 
EQS News ID:  1230071 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
