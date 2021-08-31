ICO Pantera: Animoca Brands, NFT collaboration event with Pantera ICO group

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Animoca Brands, a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, gaming and artificial intelligence, recently created the "REVV Pantera ICO group NFT Car" for use in blockchain motor racing games with the famous Korean accelerator group Pantera ICO Group. Animoca Brands said it is pleased that more Korean users can use NFT and enjoy REVV racing games. Animoca Brands aims to help Korean users familiarize themselves with NFT and use various blockchain game ecosystems of Animoca Brands through this Animoca Brands x Pantera ICO group collaboration event.

REVV Pantera ICO group NFT Car

Although the blockchain market has been growing significantly recently, the heat of the NFT market is showing a huge growth compared to before. Animoca Brands has long been running blockchain games and NFT games, predicting such huge growth. Animoca Brands' products typically include original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes, as well as popular intellectual property including Formula 1®, Marvel, WWE, Power Rangers, MotoGP and Doraemon. The blockchain investment and partnership portfolio also includes Sky Mavis (Axie Infinity), Dapper Labs (CryptoKitties and NBA Top Shot), OpenSea, Harmony, Bitski, and Alien Worlds. Finally, Animoca Brands' subsidiaries include The Sandbox, Quidd, Gamee, nWay, Pixowl, and Lympo.

Products from Animoca Brands

Pantera ICO Group said the collaboration event aims to make it easier for Korean users to enjoy Animoca Brands' blockchain games and grow the Korean cryptocurrency ecosystem further. Pantera ICO Group is working with not only the REVV team but also the Lympo and Tower project teams in Korea, helping to promote the projects, attract users, and grow the community. And Pantera ICO Group also conducted community development in the Korean market with exchanges such as OKEX, Kucoin, Ascendex, and MEXC.

Pantera ICO group said it will help REVV motor racing games expand successfully based on these diverse experiences in Korea, and it will also create an environment where other blockchain games will be more popular in the Korean market.

About Animoca Brands

About Pantera ICO group

ICO Pantera group is Korea's leading growth accelerator. Fundamentally they have a strong investor-based community, will bring great synergy in the marketing and networking areas of Revv's and Animoca Brands's entry into the Korean market.

