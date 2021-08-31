Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2021) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC), (CSE: BTC.PR.A), (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") released today a summary of its Unaudited Q2, 2021 Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Key highlights include:

- Total Gross Revenues from the Corporation's Digital Assets Mining operations increased to $851,813 CDN in Q2, 2021 from $182,500 CDN in Q1, 2020 representing a significant increase of 366% over Q2, 2020's total.

- Total Gross Revenues from the Corporation's Digital Assets Mining operations increased to $851,813 CDN in Q2, 2021 from $710,312 CDN in Q1, 2020 representing an increase of 20% over Q1, 2021's total.

- Total Gross Revenues from the Corporation's Digital Assets Mining operations increased to $1,562,125 CDN for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $284,111 CDN for the six months ended June 30, 2020 representing a significant increase of 450% over Q2, 2020's total.

- Total Gross Revenue from the Corporation's Digital Assets Mining operations amounted to $665,533 CDN for all of fiscal 2020 representing a previous 2020 monthly average of $55,369 CDN per month in Gross Revenue being generated from the Corporation's Digital Assets Mining operations. The current monthly Gross Revenue generated from the Corporation's Digital Assets Mining operations average was $260,354 CDN per month for the first six months of 2021, representing a significant monthly average increase of 370%.

- Total available cash increased to $1,734,215 CDN in Q2, 2021 from $455,610 CDN in Q2, 2020 representing an increase of 280%.

- As of June 30, 2021 the Corporation held $309,659 CDN in unsold digital currencies vs. $Nil at the same point in fiscal 2020.

- The Corporation's Digital Mining operations had a profit of $267,881 CDN for the quarter after subtracting $583,932 CDN in Digital Asset Mining operating costs. The Digital Asset Mining operating costs include depreciation on equipment, electrical & bandwidth costs.

Ben Gelfand, CEO stated: "In Q2 the Corporation achieved a 20% increase in Gross Revenue over Q1 totals despite the volatility and decrease in the valuation of crypto currencies that occurred in May and in June of this year. With the stabilization and increases in the values of both Ether and Bitcoin and steady deployment of new mining assets Management, reasonably based on the current trend, expects that the Gross Revenues in Q3 will supersede Q2's totals. For the second half of fiscal 2021, the Management team will continue expansion efforts for the Corporation's Digital Assets Mining operations as well as continuing business diversification efforts with our ongoing research and development."

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as proprietary technology solutions. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging Blockchain industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Gelfand

CEO & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: ben.gelfand@blueskydigitalassets.com

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@blueskydigitalassets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward- looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

