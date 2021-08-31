

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens said it will increase the starting hourly wage for all hourly team members to $15.00 an hour. Total investment to support the starting wage increase is anticipated to be approximately $450 million over the next three years, the company said.



Separately, US WorldMeds, a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced Walgreens pharmacies will stock LUCEMYRA tablets. LUCEMYRA is the only FDA-approved, non-opioid, non-addictive treatment for relief of multiple symptoms of opioid withdrawal.



Walgreens is included in the U.S. segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA).



