GlobeNewswire
31.08.2021 | 16:29
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Correction: Municipality Credit Iceland Plc. - Sustainable bonds (LSB280829 GB) admitted to trading on August 30, 2021 - Published 2021.08.27

Line number 54 has been corrected.

Issuer                      
 Inform                      
ation                       
1    Issuer:                 Lánasjóður sveitarfélag ohf  
2    Org. no:                 5804071100          
3    LEI                   2138002IF266ITSZ8939     
                                        
     Issue Information                           
4    Symbol (Ticker)             LSB280829 GB         
5    ISIN code                IS0000033264         
6    CFI code                 DBFUFR            
7    FISN númer                LANASJODUR SVEI/4.00 BD    
                          20290828           
8    Bonds/bills:               Bond             
9    Total issued amount           1.762.000.000         
10    Total amount previously issued      0               
11    Amount issued at this time        1.762.000.000         
12    Denomination in CSD           1               
13    Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange     Yes              
                                        
     Amortization - Cash Flow                        
14    Amortization type            Bullet Bond          
15    Amortization type, if other       N/A              
16    Currency                 ISK              
17    Currency, if other            N/A              
18    Issue date                August 27, 2021        
19    First ordinary installment date     August 28, 2029        
20    Total number of installments       1               
21    Installment frequency                         
22    Maturity date              August 28, 2029        
23    Interest rate              4,00%             
24    Floating interest rate, if applicable                 
25    Floating interest rate, if other                    
26    Premium                                
27    Simple/compound interest         Simple interests       
28    Simple/compound, if other                       
29    Day count convention           ACT/ACT            
30    Day count convention, if other                     
31    Interest from date            27.8.2021           
32    First ordinary coupon date        28.8.2022           
33    Coupon frequency             1               
34    Total number of coupon payments     8               
35    If irregular cash flow, then how     N/A              
36    Dirty price / clean price        Clean Price          
37    If payment date is a bank holiday, does No              
     payment include accrued interest for                 
     days missing until next business day?                 
                                        
                                        
                                        
     Indexing                                
38    Indexed                 No              
39    Name of index                             
40    Daily index or monthly index       NA              
41    Daily index or monthly index, if other                 
42    Base index value                            
43    Index base date                            
                                        
     Other Information                           
44    Call option               No              
45    Put option                No              
46    Convertible               No              
47    Credit rating (rating agency, date)   No              
                         -------------------------------
48    Additional information          Further information can be  
                          found on           
                          https://www.lanasjodur.is/fja
                         rfestar/fjarmognun/      
                         -------------------------------
                                        
                                        
     Admission to Trading                          
49    Registered at CSD            Já              
50    Securities depository          Nasdaq CSD Iceland      
51    Date of Application for Admission to   August 26, 2021        
     Trading                                
52    Date of Approval of Application for   August 26, 2021        
     Admission to Trading                         
53    Date of admission to trading       August 30, 2021        
54    Order book ID              LSB280829_GB         
55    Instrument subtype            Corporate Bonds        
56    Market                  Iceland Cash Bond Trading   
57    List population name           ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BONDS     
58    Static volatility guards         No              
59    Dynamic volatility guards        No              
60    MiFIR identifier             BOND - Bonds         
61    Bond type                OEPB - Other Public Bond
