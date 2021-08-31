Element79 Gold Corp.: Element79 Gold Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Equity Line Drawdown Request

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that shares of the Company began trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") on August 30, 2021 under the symbol 7YS.

James Tworek, President and CEO of Element79 Gold stated, "We are very excited to announce this listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as the next step forward in our ongoing development strategy. This listing on the FSE opens the door to potential investors around the world to take part in the story our team is developing here at Element79 Gold."

With over 3000 international companies listed and more than 250 international institutions, investors in the Frankfurt Stock Exchange represent 35% of global investment capital. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the third largest European stock exchange and the largest stock exchange in Germany, accounting for over 90% of the volume of all German stock exchanges and a significant portion of trading in European markets.

Crescita Equity Line Drawdown

In order to ensure adequate working capital on hand, Element79 Gold's board and management have elected to draw down CAD $1,000,000 from its Crescita Capital equity line facility. These funds will be used to cover the 2021 Dale Property and the anticipated closing costs and 2021 drilling budget for the proposed Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project acquisition. The draw down was approved by Crescita Capital and funds are anticipated to be distributed to Element79 Gold during the first week of September, 2021.

Element79 Gold's CEO James Tworek stated, "It's been a busy month since our IPO and it looks like we will have an even more action-packed fall and winter ahead of us. We're on a great pace to meet all of our short-term development and acquisition goals, with additional targets being reviewed and contemplated by our team and board."

About Element79 Gold

Element79 Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mining properties for gold and associated metals. The Company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Dale Property which consists of 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, Canada in the Timmins Mining Division, Dale Township.

