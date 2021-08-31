Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.08.2021
Achtung Ansage! "Weg frei" für die Kursexplosion bei InnoCan Pharma!
WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Ticker-Symbol: S8T 
31.08.21
15:36 Uhr
6,100 Euro
-0,050
-0,81 %
31.08.2021 | 17:19
SThree: Board committee membership change

DJ SThree: Board committee membership change

SThree (STEM) SThree: Board committee membership change 31-Aug-2021 / 15:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

31 August 2021

SThree plc

(the "Company")

Board committee membership change

Further to its announcement on 22 April 2021 and in accordance with Listing Rule LR9.6.11, SThree plc confirms that its Chair, James Bilefield, stepped down from the audit committee with effect from 1 June 2021.

The membership of the audit committee is now Anne Fahy (Chair of the committee), Barrie Brien and Denise Collis, all of whom are independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Bill Warner Deputy Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      STEM 
LEI Code:    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  121164 
EQS News ID:  1230215 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230215&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2021 10:46 ET (14:46 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
