SThree: Board committee membership change

31 August 2021

SThree plc

(the "Company")

Board committee membership change

Further to its announcement on 22 April 2021 and in accordance with Listing Rule LR9.6.11, SThree plc confirms that its Chair, James Bilefield, stepped down from the audit committee with effect from 1 June 2021.

The membership of the audit committee is now Anne Fahy (Chair of the committee), Barrie Brien and Denise Collis, all of whom are independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Bill Warner Deputy Company Secretary

