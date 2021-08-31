H2 Energy Europe is building a power-to-gas project in Denmark and Everfuel wants to put hydrogen refueling stations in Sweden. Chinese energy giant Sinopec said it wants to invest massively in hydrogen and the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has said hydrogen will be the main driver for "very quick" growth in electricity demand.Swiss energy company H2 Energy Europe has bought an 11-hectare plot near Esbjerg, in Denmark, for a power-to-X (PtX) facility to convert green electricity into hydrogen, by 2024. The gas would be used in trucks and other heavy land transport. According to the ...

