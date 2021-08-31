IDC's Deployment of Verimatrix VCAS Content Security Ensures Local Broadcasters Comply with Industry Standards

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Ontario, Canada-based International Datacasting Corporation (IDC), a global provider of products, systems and services for the distribution of multimedia broadband content, selected Verimatrix VCAS video encryption technology to protect the airing of valuable sporting events for its broadcasting customers serving the LATAM market.

Verimatrix VCAS fortifies video content from external threats, is easily scalable, and its proven interoperability with subsystem providers (including billing, encoding, middleware and application vendors) make it the modern network security solution of choice for video solution providers such as IDC.

Highly valuable content such as live and recorded sports requires networks to employ rigorous broadcast security measures, requiring vendors and partners to offer dependable, time-tested technology and service. IDC's selection of Verimatrix's security for its broadcasters underscores the confidence it has in VCAS. Having previously collaborated with Verimatrix, IDC expects this latest deployment to serve as a potential springboard for additional similar deployments in the region and beyond.

"IDC is pleased to work with Verimatrix to implement encryption technology that's clearly up to the challenge of protecting some of the world's most heavily watched content," said Diana Cantú, VP Marketing and Sales for IDC. "Verimatrix is widely recognized as a consistently compliant solution. Plus, the Verimatrix team does an outstanding job of meeting challenging schedule requirements amid increasingly complicated global logistics. Verimatrix remains a key IDC partner for video security projects around the world and we look forward to ongoing collaboration."

"Having been tasked with securing broadcasts of some of the most highly anticipated sporting events on the planet, Verimatrix is a seasoned veteran at providing the requisite assurances that compliance is met," said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer and President at Verimatrix. "We're pleased to work with partners such as IDC to bring such adrenaline-fueled content to the masses."

About International Datacasting

Part of the Novra Group (Novra, TSX-V: NVI) International Datacasting Corporation (IDC) is a longtime global provider of products, systems and services for the distribution of multimedia broadband content. The Novra Group of companies includes Novra Technologies, International Datacasting Corporation, and Wegener Communications. The companies in the group are known for a strong focus on applications including: broadcast video and radio, digital cinema, digital signage, and highly reliable data communications. Visit www.datacast.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

