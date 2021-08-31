Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
Issuer name
Issuer identification code
Transaction date
Identification code of the
Daily total volume (in
Daily weighted
Platform
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
23/08/2021
FR0010259150
22594
83,3407
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
23/08/2021
FR0010259150
5558
83,2706
CEUX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
23/08/2021
FR0010259150
1830
83,5098
TQEX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
23/08/2021
FR0010259150
2018
83,2216
AQEU
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
24/08/2021
FR0010259150
17901
83,7122
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
24/08/2021
FR0010259150
2799
83,7790
CEUX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
24/08/2021
FR0010259150
896
83,9303
TQEX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
24/08/2021
FR0010259150
1412
83,7978
AQEU
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
25/08/2021
FR0010259150
8521
83,1305
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
25/08/2021
FR0010259150
469
83,0788
CEUX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
25/08/2021
FR0010259150
403
83,0800
TQEX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
44433
FR0010259150
264
83,0533
AQEU
