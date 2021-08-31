CSO, Cecile Bauche, also chairing panel discussion on optimising animal models for cell therapy

Five posters covering the application of Ixaka's in vivo gene delivery platform to the development of CAR-T also presented as part of the CAR TCR Summit

Ixaka Ltd, an integrated cell and gene therapy company, announces that Dr Cecile Bauche, Chief Scientific Officer, will present its in vivo gene delivery platform and the key bioproduction challenges associated with advancing an in vivo CAR-T therapy into the clinic at the 6th CAR TCR Summit on Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 at 2.30pm ET 11.30am PT.

Ixaka's nanoparticle-based in vivo gene delivery technology is a highly promising platform for the development of in vivo CAR-T therapies. Dr Bauche will present on the different components of the platform and then the lessons learned from progressing Ixaka's lead program for CD19 haematological malignancies (CELTIC) towards first-in-man clinical studies. The presentation will discuss how lentiviral vector design and bioproduction are key for in vivo gene delivery platforms and outline the anticipated regulatory pathway and associated quality controls. Dr Bauche will also chair a discussion on the development of relevant animal models for developing cell therapies at 4.00pm ET 1.30pm PT.

"Our nanoparticle-based in vivo gene delivery technology is ideally positioned to deliver on the promise of in vivo CAR-T therapies to transform cancer treatment without the need for costly dedicated manufacturing sites for T-cell modification. The CAR TCR Summit is now one of the key events in the industry calendar, with leaders from the entire field represented. We are therefore delighted to share our latest insights from the development of an in vivo anti-CD19 CAR T-cell therapy based on a chemically encapsulated lentiviral vector," commentedDr. Cecile Bauche, Vice President Chief Scientific Officer, at Ixaka.

A further five posters will also be presented at the conference covering a range of applications of the nanoparticle-based in vivo gene delivery platform. In addition to further detail on the CELTIC program, progress with proprietary anti-CD3 aptamers, selected by Ixaka as targeting agents, will be made available.

Event: 6th CAR TCR Summit

Date: 31 August 2021

Conference Link: https://car-tcr-summit.com/

Location: Online

Track: Manufacturing

Title: Outlining Bioproduction Challenges to Bring Ixaka's Innovative In Vivo CAR-T into the Clinic

Time: 2.30pm ET 11.30am PT

Track: Translation

Title: Optimizing Models for Cell Therapy (Chair: Cecile Bauche, CSO, Ixaka)

Time: 4.30pm ET 1.30pm PT

About Ixaka

Ixaka is a cell and gene therapy company focused on using the natural powers of the body to cure disease.

Ixaka's proprietary technologies enhance the naturally therapeutic power of cells by increasing the presence of curative cells at the site of disease, or by directly modifying cells within the body to improve disease targeting and boost their restorative effect.

Ixaka's technologies concentrated multi-cell therapies and targeted nanoparticle therapeutics demonstrate potential for the treatment of a broad range of serious diseases across oncology, cardiovascular, neurological and ocular diseases, and genetic disorders.

Ixaka has offices in London, UK with R&D and manufacturing operations in Seville, Spain and Paris, France and additional manufacturing capability in Frankfurt, Germany.

For more information, please visit www.ixaka.com

Connect with us: Twitter: https://twitter.com/ixaka_Ltd;

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ixaka-limited/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005818/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

At Ixaka

Joe Dupere, CEO

+44 (0)20 3700 7480

info@ixaka.com

For media enquiries

Instinctif Partners

Tim Watson Siobhan Sanford

+44 7837 674 500 + 44 7534 247 411

ixaka@instinctif.com