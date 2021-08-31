Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet
PR Newswire
London, August 31
Pacific Assets Trust plc
31 August 2021
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2021
Pacific Assets Trust plc's Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.
- END -
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 008 4913
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de