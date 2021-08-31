DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Therapeutic Market Size Expected to Surge at a CAGR of 8.3% for the Study Period 2018-2030 | DelveInsight

The entry of Belzutifan (MK-6482) is expected to impact the Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Therapeutic Market dynamics tremendously

Some of the key takeaways from the Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Market Report:

As per DelveInsight's estimate, the total Von Hippel-Lindau Disease treated cases were 11.5 K cases in 2020 in the 7MM, which are expected to grow throughout the study period 2018-2030. The USA accounted for the majority of the VHL Disease prevalent cases in 2020.

Key clinical manifestations of VHL such as Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC), Central Nervous System (CNS) hemangioblastomas, or pancreatic Neuroendocrine tumors (pNET)

The VHL Disease therapy market space is currently dominated by surgical approaches owing to a lack of approved therapies. There is also a presence of off-label therapies such as Bevacizumab or Ranibizumab.

The Von Hippel-Lindau Disease therapeutic market size appears to be dominated by the United States in 2020, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% in the study period 2018-2030.

Key pharmaceutical and biotech companies actively engaged in the Von Hippel-Lindau Disease market space include Merck, Novartis, among others.

The Von Hippel-Lindau Disease pipeline therapies expected to get launched in the forecasted period (2021-2030) include Belzutifan (MK-6482), DFF332, and others.

The VHL market pipeline therapies are expected to create a positive shift in the market during the forecast period (2021-2030).

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease market size is anticipated to increase significantly due to an increase in upcoming novel treatment options, their potential in treating other tumor types as well, rapid advancements in molecular diagnostics in VHL Disease, and increasing awareness of VHL Disease Disease.

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease: Disease Overview

Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) Disease is a rare autosomal dominantly inherited disorder that is associated with the origin of tumors in multiple organs. The condition is a result of a germline mutation in the VHL gene that predisposes carriers to the development of abundantly vascularized tumors in multiple organs. In most cases, VHL Disease is hereditary in nature; however, in about 20% of cases, the mutation occurs for the first time (de novo cases) in a person with no family history of the condition.

According to the National Organization of Rare Disorders (NORD), VHL Disease affects 1 in 36,000 people (10,000 cases in the United States and 200,000 cases worldwide), and 20% of patients are first-in-family or de novo cases.

As per the DelveInsight estimates, in the United States, the total Von Hippel-Lindau Disease prevalent cases were 9.2 thousand in the year 2020, which are expected to grow during the study period 2018-2030.

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Epidemiological Segmentation

DelveInsight's Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Market Insights Report offers historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis during the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Prevalent Cases

Total Symptomatic/Diagnosed Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Cases

Total Clinical Manifestation-specific Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Cases

Total Treated Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Cases

Present Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Therapeutic Market Outlook

The present Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Therapeutic market aims at controlling cancer because there is no curative approach available. Available therapies aim to preserve functional parenchyma and avoid the morbidity associated with renal or adrenal loss. The primary treatment option in the VHL Disease drug market revolves around Laser treatment, Stereotactic radiotherapy, Vitreoretinal surgery, Intravitreal anti-VEGF therapy, and others that may arrest the progression of small lesions and may help reverse exudates and edema in some cases.

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Marketed Therapies

Surgeries

Microsurgical resection



Nephron-sparing surgery (NSS)



Early radical resection

Off label Therapies

Antiangiogenic agents (Bevacizumab (Avastin) or Ranibizumab (Lucentis))

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Market: Unmet Needs

Repeated local interventions at multiple sites or repeated recurrences in one particular site can increase morbidity. Therefore, in individual patients, systemic treatments are given. Furthermore, there are no universal guidelines regarding the diagnosis and screening for VHL Disease.

The major restraint in the Von Hippel-Lindau Disease therapeutics market is a lack of early diagnosis. In around 40-50% of cases, patients are asymptomatic; therefore, they do not receive any interventions due to a lack of correct diagnosis.

However, the insufficiency of curative and effective treatment approaches is propelling the entry of key pharmaceutical and biotech companies expanding the prospects of VHL Disease market size growth, R&D, the discovery of novel biomarkers for diagnosis, and development of effective therapies.

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Pipeline Therapies in Focus in the Report Analysis

Belzutifan/MK 6482: Merck ( Recent Approval in August 2021 )

) DFF332: Novartis

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Market Dynamics

VHL Disease is a rare condition, which makes the therapies eligible for premium pricing, orphan designations, and additional benefits like market exclusivities, clinical trials subsidies and reduced regulatory fees, and others.

The growth of the VHL Disease market size is expected to be mainly driven by the upcoming novel treatment options and their expansion into the other tumor types as well, rapid advancements in molecular diagnostics in VHL and increasing awareness of VHL disease. Several organizations, such as VHL Alliance aim to create awareness and ongoing research to focus on the genetic factor of VHL disease.

Yet, due to the slow pace of the entry of Von Hippel-Lindau Disease emerging therapies; thus, the pipeline does not appear robust. Further, owing to a less competitive domain, companies are expected to charge the premium pricing for therapies on approval, which may face dejections from the healthcare payers that might restrict the usage of the drug in the broader VHL Disease population .

Scope of the Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Market Report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2018-30

Key Companies: Merck, Novartis, and others.

Key Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Pipeline Therapies: Belzutifan, DFF332, and others.

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Von Hippel-Lindau Disease emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary of Von Hippel-Lindau Disease 3 Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Market Overview at a Glance 4 Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Von Hippel-Lindau Disease 5 Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Disease Background and Overview 6 Algorithm for Diagnosis of Von Hippel-Lindau Disease 7 Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Patient Journey 8 Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 9 Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices 10 Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 11 Country Wise Epidemiology of Von Hippel-Lindau Disease 10 VHL Disease Treatment 12 Patient Journey 13 Access and Reimbursement Overview of Von Hippel-Lindau Disease 14 Key Endpoints in Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Clinical Trials 15 Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Emerging Therapies 16 Von Hippel-Lindau Disease: 7 Major Market Analysis 17 VHL Disease Market Unmet Needs 18 Case Reports 19 Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Market Drivers 20 Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Market Barriers 21 Attribute Analysis 21 KOL Reviews 22 Appendix 23 DelveInsight Capabilities 24 Disclaimer 25 About DelveInsight

