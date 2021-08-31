TCS Group Holding PLC: Statement on Tinkoff Bank's RAS Financial Highlights for January - July 2021

DJ Statement on Tinkoff Bank's RAS Financial Highlights for January - July 2021

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) Statement on Tinkoff Bank's RAS Financial Highlights for January - July 2021 31-Aug-2021 / 20:35 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Statement on Tinkoff Bank's RAS Financial Highlights for January - July 2021

Moscow, Russia - 31 August 2021. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, today announces Tinkoff Bank's unaudited RAS financial highlights for January - July 2021.

For the seven months of 2021, net income stood at RUB 25.5bn versus RUB 19.7bn in January - July 2020.

It should be noted that the RAS net income figure is not a reliable indicator of IFRS net income for the same period. There is a very low correlation between financial results under the two reporting standards as a result of significant accounting differences. Therefore, RAS figures should not be used as the basis for conclusions on forthcoming IFRS results.

The gross loan portfolio amounted to RUB 575bn representing an increase of 49% y-o-y. The net loan portfolio amounted to RUB 489bn having increased by 57% y-o-y and constituted 52% of total assets (44% at year-end 2020).

Retail customer accounts stood at RUB 622bn. Tinkoff Bank continued to retain substantial liquidity: the CBR N2 ratio stood at 82% (minimum requirement: 15%), and the CBR N3 ratio was 122% (minimum requirement: 50%). Retail customer accounts constituted 76% of total liabilities.

Total assets increased by 38% y-o-y to RUB 942bn.

As of 1 August 2021, total capital including retained profits (based on Form 123) amounted to RUB 138.7bn. The CBR N1 capital adequacy ratio was 12.5%. Core Capital Adequacy Ratio (N1.1) was 9.7% and Main Capital Adequacy Ratio (N1.2) was 11.7%.

Note on RAS results

Please note that the figures in this press release are calculated in accordance with Tinkoff Bank's internal methodology which is available at:

http://static.tinkoff.ru/documents/eng/investor-relations/ras-methodology.pdf

RAS results are not a reliable indicator of IFRS results due to significant accounting differences that make a direct read-across from RAS to IFRS results impossible. The main differences between RAS and IFRS are:

-- Consolidated results under IFRS include a number of additional items and results of its subsidiaries

-- Accrual of expenses under IFRS

-- Timing differences in accounting for restructured loans ('instalments') and loans going through courts

-- The effect from the revaluation of currency derivative instruments

-- The effect of deferred income tax.

For enquiries: Tinkoff Tinkoff Artem Lebedev Larisa Chernysheva PR Department IR Department + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202) + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) Alexandr Leonov Andrey Pavlov-Rusinov + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 31010) + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738) ir@tinkoffgroup.com pr@tinkoff.ru

About Tinkoff Group

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail and SME financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, its mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, its asset management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing Tinkoff ecosystem, which offers financial and lifestyle services.

The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013.

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves over 16 mn customers and forms the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem. Tinkoff is the 3rd largest retail bank in Russia in terms of active client-base.

Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 14.3%. The 2Q'21 IFRS net profit of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 16.1 bn. The ROE was 46.1%.

With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre. The centre is staffed by over 10,000 employees, making it one of the largest in Europe. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a nationwide network of over 10,000 representatives.

Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank in 2020 and 2018, and the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015. Tinkoff was also named the Best European Retail Bank of the Year by Retail Banker International in 2020. In 2021, the Banker recognised Tinkoff Bank as Russia's Best-Performing Bank. The bank's mobile app has been consistently praised by local and global independent experts as the best of its kind (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance).

