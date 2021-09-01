Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm to Report Preliminary First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, September 2, 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. ("Cinedigm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, will release its preliminary financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2021, after market close on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Cinedigm's management will host a conference call to discuss these preliminary results the same day at 4:30pm ET / 1:30am PT.

Investors may access a live webcast of the call on the Company's website at https://investor.cinedigm.com/events-and-presentations or by dialing 1-877-407-9124 within North America or +1-201-689-8584 from international locations to be connected to the call. No passcode is required. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available by accessing the Company's website at https://investor.cinedigm.com/events-and-presentations.

About Cinedigm

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

