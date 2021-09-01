Greenypeeps goes one step further for climate change with the world's first carbon negative tea and infusions range.

Ethical tea company, Greenypeeps is launching the world's first carbon negative tea at the Speciality & Fine Foods Fair, in London on 6th September.

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IPCC's sobering report on climate change and COP26, are both highlighting the critical impact carbon emissions have on the planet. Whilst many brands have gone carbon neutral, Greenypeeps has pinned its sustainable flag to the planet's mast in being the first in the world to go fully carbon negative. Greenypeeps removes over twice the carbon that each of their products emit, leaving a net positive impact on the planet.

Greenypeeps works closely with the Carbon Consulting Company, a certified 'Footprinting Expert' of the UK's Carbon Trust, and partner of the Carbon Neutral Company, to run detailed carbon impact analyses on every one of its products through each stage of its lifecycle from field to cup to disposal. Such understanding allows the business to review its current practices, take active steps to reduce carbon emissions across their own processes and supply chain and remove twice the carbon they produce.

Greenypeeps is initially entering the market with a special range of mood-based infusions along with a core range of eight organic black, green, herbal and spiced teas.

The four mood infusions have been crafted by Greenypeeps' own third generation tea masters using unique blends of organic fruits, flowers, herbs and spices to suit both uplifting and relaxing mood states.

Current infusions include...

Energising tea, a zingy mix of hibiscus, rosehip apple and lemon peel

Revitalising tea, a lively mint tea with a sweet liquorice finish

After Dinner tea, a soothing balance of fennel, star anise, melissa and ginger

Calming Bedtime tea, a relaxing blend of camomile and rosehips lifted by a touch of lemon peel.

Greenypeeps, established by Ed Green in the UK, is a joint venture with Eswaran, one of Sri Lanka's leading tea producers and the first in the world to go certified carbon neutral back in 2010.

'When I first met Subra it was a meeting of minds. We had a shared belief that businesses have a responsibility to protect our climate, community and nature. With Greenypeeps, our ambition is to create the most ethical and sustainable brand on the planet.' Ed Green, Co-founder, Greenypeeps

It's a lofty ambition, but Greenypeeps believe that by offering amazing, quality organic teas whilst holding themselves to account, every step of the way, they can pull together enough tea lovers, affectionately known as Greenypeeps, to really make a difference.

At the heart of the business lies their Planet Positive charter which impacts all that they do. Consequently, all of their packaging is entirely plastic-free and either home compostable or recyclable and they are committing three per cent of all sales to the ground-breaking HIniduma Biolink programme.

Greenypeeps will use digital content, social channels and newsletters to bring consumers closer to the growers, their initiatives and the progress of the Hiniduma programme. The brand was recently shortlisted as a finalist for The Grocer NPD 2021 Awards.

