

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart is planning to hire 20,000 additional supply chain associates in order to support the strong continued growth in its operations.



In a statement, the retail giant said the new associates will be hired across more than 250 Walmart and Sam's Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices. The average wage for supply chain associates is $20.37 per hour.



The company is holding special hiring events on September 8 - 9 to meet candidates in all its supply chain locations. The available roles mainly include order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians and management positions. These positions will be permanent roles and will be offered in both full-and part-time capacities.



Walmart said it offers associate development and growth opportunities, with six new Walmart Academies to support the supply chain business. In fiscal 2021, the company trained around 5,900 associates through the Walmart U.S. Supply Chain Academy, including in-person and virtual trainings.



In addition to job-focused training at Walmart Academies, the company also offers associates chances to pursue further education with Live Better U. This year, Walmart announced that it would pay 100% of the cost of tuition and books for Live Better U, allowing Supply Chain associates to achieve bachelor's degrees debt-free.



The health and wellness benefits include medical coverage that starts at $30.50 per pay period, in addition to maternity and paternal benefits, emotional well-being benefits, healthcare tailored to the LBGTQ+ community and veteran and military spouse support.



Field-based associates, including supply chain, will be offered a $150 cash bonus for getting the COVID-19 vaccination. New associates who get vaccinated before October 4, or who were already vaccinated prior to their hire date, are eligible for the bonus.



While reporting strong sales and comparable sales in the second quarter last week, the company had said that innovation across all areas of the business had a huge impact on its growth.



Doug McMillon, President and CEO, then said, 'We grew market share in U.S. grocery, added thousands of new sellers to our marketplace, rapidly grew advertising businesses around the world, and we're finding innovative ways to commercialize our data and build technology.'



Earlier this year, the company shared plans to roll out high-tech automation systems to its facilities in addition to high-tech grocery distribution centers.



