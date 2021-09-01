Conference held today for shareholders and the financial community:

Conference in French at 6:00 pm (CEST)

Conference in English at 7:00 pm (CEST)

Connection link: invest.medincell.com/conference

Regulatory News:

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) and Teva announced yesterday the FDA acceptance of the New Drug Application for mdc-IRM for patients with schizophrenia.

This first long-acting injectable treatment based on MedinCell's technology could be commercialized as early as 2022 by Teva in the U.S.

Upcoming portfolio milestones expected:

mdc-TJK and mdc-ANG: Announcement of next steps by Teva expected by year-end.

mdc-CWM: Our partner AIC is targeting FDA approval to initiate Phase 3 efficacy studies before the end of 2021. The start of the safety study has been postponed.

mdc-TTG: MedinCell is awaiting the approval of health authorities in several European countries, including France, to initiate a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial to confirm the prophylactic efficacy of ivermectin in regular, daily, oral form to simulate the continuous release of the active ingredient by a long-acting injectable.

Portfolio of products based on BEPO technology in regulatory development

mdc-IRM: New Drug Application under review by the FDA

The acceptance by the FDA in the U.S.of the new drug application for mdc-IRM is based on data from two pivotal Phase 3 studies which evaluated the long-term efficacy, safety and tolerability of the product mdc-IRM as a treatment for patients with schizophrenia. Results will be shared by Teva at future scientific conferences and in peer-reviewed publications.

Subject to FDA marketing approval, the product could be commercially launched in 2022 in the U.S. Teva will continue to lead the clinical development and regulatory process and be responsible for commercialization of this candidate treatment, with MedinCell eligible for development milestones, royalties on net sales and future commercial milestones.

"In 2020, the market for long-acting injectable antipsychotics in the U.S. attained $3.7 billion, with an average annual growth rate of 14% over the past three years," said Christophe Douat, Chairman of MedinCell's Management Board. "Already well established in the U.S. and in the field of the central nervous system, Teva will be a perfect partner to enter this market once mdc-IRM obtains its marketing authorization

mdc-IRM is the first of three antipsychotic products developed in collaboration with Teva.

Clinical stage products

mdc-IRM

Treatment of schizophrenia

Partner: Teva Pharmaceuticals The new drug application is under review by the FDA. The commercial launch in the U.S. could start in 2022. mdc-TJK

Antipsychotic

Partner: Teva Pharmaceuticals Expected by the end of 2021, the findings of the ongoing analysis of the results of the first-in-human study will drive future developments. mdc-CWM

Post-operative pain and inflammation Partner: AIC Our partner AIC is targeting FDA approval to initiate Phase 3 efficacy studies before the end of 2021.



At the request of the FDA, the start of the safety study, aimed at completing the long-term safety database for mdc-CWM, has been postponed. It will start after the preliminary results of the first Phase 3 study are obtained. Our partner indicates that this will have no impact on the overall program schedule.

Next potential candidates for clinical development

mdc-ANG

Antipsychotic

Partner: Teva Pharmaceuticals Ongoing preclinical work could lead to the start of clinical activities before the end of 2021. mdc-GRT

Organ transplantation

MedinCell program A candidate formulation has been selected based on in vivo studies. The program is in regulatory preclinical development with clinical trials expected to start in the second half of 2022. mdc-TTG

Covid-19 and variants

MedinCell program MedinCell is awaiting the approval of health authorities in several European countries, including France, to initiate a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial to confirm the prophylactic efficacy of ivermectin in regular, daily, oral form to simulate the continuous release of the active ingredient by a long-acting injectable. The results of this study and the global context of the pandemic will guide and optimize future developments of the long-acting injectable. mdc-WWM

Contraception

Partner: Bill Melinda Gates Foundation A candidate formulation has been selected based on in vivo studies. The program is in regulatory preclinical development with clinical trials expected to start in 2023. mdc-KPT (animal health)

Pain

MedinCell program A candidate formulation has been selected on the basis of in vivo studies. The program is in regulatory development with pivotal studies expected to start in the first half of 2022. mdc-STM

Malaria

Partner: Unitaid A candidate formulation was selected on the basis of in vivo. The program is in regulatory preclinical development with clinical trials scheduled to begin in 2023.

Other projects

Several other internal or partnered projects are currently under evaluation or formulation. If successful, they will enrich the company's portfolio.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 140 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

www.medincell.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, especially on the Company's progress of its clinical trials. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements other than statements of historical facts that may be contained in this press release relating to future events are subject to change without notice, factors beyond the Company's control and the Company's financial capabilities.

These statements may include, but are not limited to, any statement beginning with, followed by or including words or phrases such as "objective", "believe", "anticipate", "foresee", "aim", "intend", "may", "anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "project", "will", "may", "probably", "should", "could" and other words and phrases of the same meaning or used in negative form. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that may, if any, cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated or expressed explicitly or implicitly by such forward-looking statements. A list and description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) pursuant to its regulatory obligations, including the Company's registration document, registered with the AMF on September 4, 2018 under number I. 18-062, as well as in the documents and reports to be published subsequently by the Company. In addition, these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including in the event that new information becomes available. The Company's update of one or more forward-looking statements does not imply that the Company will make any further updates to such forward-looking statements or other forward-looking statements.

This press release is for information purposes only. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for the Company's shares in any jurisdiction, in particular in France. Similarly, this press release does not constitute investment advice and should not be treated as such. It is not related to the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not deprive the recipients of the opportunity to exercise their own judgment. All opinions expressed in this document are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this press release may be subject to legal restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Persons who come to know about this press release are required to inquire about and comply with these restrictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005980/en/

Contacts:

MedinCell

David Heuzé

Head of communication

david.heuze@medincell.com

+33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

NewCap

Mathilde Bohin Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Investor Relations

medincell@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

medincell@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94